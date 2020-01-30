CCTV appeal after man is attacked outside pub in Berkhamsted

Police have released an image of a person they would like to speak to after a man was attacked outside a Berkhamsted High Street pub.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was leaving The Highwayman Pub on Thursday (January 16) when he was assaulted, suffering bruising.

Do you recognise this man?

It happened at around 11pm.

PC Sue Desmond said: “We appreciate the image is of low resolution however it is the best version that is available to us, and someone may recognise the man’s stance or clothing.

“We would really like to speak to the man pictured because we believe he may have information that could greatly assist our enquiries.

“We would also like to trace a member of the public who stopped his vehicle outside the pub to go to the victim’s aid after the assault.”

If you recognise the person pictured, or were the person who stopped to help the victim after the assault, call 101 quoting crime reference 41/6364/20.

You also can report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report.