Burglars target homes under renovation in Berkhamsted

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following an attempted burglary in Berkhamsted.

At around 6.30am on Sunday, March 31, a man was seen descending a ladder with a bag of copper piping in his hand.

Do you recognise this man?

The man dropped the bag when he was questioned by a neighbour and drove off in a white Peugeot Partner van.

A second incident occurred on Sunday, March 31, between 9am and 10am when a property under renovation was broken into after the offender(s) climbed scaffolding to enter the property. It is believed nothing was stolen.

PC Sue Desmond, from the Berkhamsted Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “As the weather warms up, a lot of people are carrying out renovations on their properties and we’re reminding home owners, builders and neighbours to remain vigilant.

"These offenders are targeting buildings for tools and materials as well as vehicles owned by tradespeople.

“Familiarise yourself with any builders or tradespeople working on the property and it’s also worthwhile having the contact number of your neighbour whose home is under renovation in case you need to check any activity.

"Note down the index of any suspicious vehicles, particularly suspicious vans in the area, and we also advise builders to get their tools marked with their postcode and house number.

“Always report any suspicious incidents to police on 101. If you suspect a burglary is in progress, always call 999.”

If you recognise the man pictured or witnessed either of these crimes please contact PC Desmond on susan.desmond@herts.pnn.police.uk or the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/29363/19. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org