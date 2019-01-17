Burglars steal equipment worth thousands of pounds in golf club raid in Berkhamsted

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a burglary at Berkhamsted Golf Range.

Between 7.30pm on Monday (January 14) and 9.15am yesterday (Tuesday, January 15), offender(s) gained access to the driving range by smashing a rear window.

Once inside they took a collection of Callaway golf clubs, along with watches and binoculars. The golf club’s till was also taken and the card machine damaged.

PC Dani Howlett-Bolton, who is investigating, said: “A significant amount of equipment worth thousands of pounds has been stolen from the golf club.

“I’m appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or believes they may have been offered the stolen items for sale to please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact PC Howlett-Bolton by emailing dani.howlett-bolton@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/4617/19, or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org