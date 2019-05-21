Burglars cause more than £10,000-worth of damage at Dacorum charity

Burglars caused thousands of pounds worth of damage when they broke in and stole two safes from a charity complex.

The incident took place at Sunnyside Up Café & Farm Shop in Two Waters Road, Hemel Hempstead, at around 10.08pm on Sunday night.

The burglars entered an office by smashing a window, and stole two safes, which both contained cash. Some keys were also stolen.

One of the safes was later recovered by police officers floating in the nearby canal.

Sunnyside chief executive Keely Siddiqui Charlick told the Gazette: “It was horrible for staff, but it was absolutely devastating for our clients who need routine.”

The Sunnyside Trust offers training and work experience for over 130 vulnerable people living locally.

It trains people with learning disabilities to acquire skills in various activities, from beekeeping to garden maintenance.

The charity has set up a JustGiving page to help pay for security improvements at https://mydonate.bt.com/charities/sunnysideruraltrust

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Herts Police via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/44945/19, or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report