Bracelet stolen during robbery at Hemel Hempstead jewellers

Police have released a CCTV image as part of the investigation

Detectives investigating a robbery at a jewellers in Hemel Hempstead have released an image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

Police have also released an image of the stolen bracelet as part of their appeal forinformation. Photo from F. Hinds

A man entered F. Hinds inside the Marlowes shopping centre at 4.45pm on Wednesday, February 12, he requested to look at a white gold and diamond bracelet.

As the female shop assistant was showing him the item, he snatched it from her hand and ran from the store.

Police have also released an image of the stolen bracelet as part of their appeal for information.

Detective Constable Gemma Ball, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “This incident left the store colleagues understandably shaken as in his haste to get away with the bracelet the offender assaulted two members of staff, causing bruising.

CCTV image release by police

“We have conducted extensive enquiries and believe the man pictured may have information about the incident, so we are very keen to identify and speak to him.

"We appreciate the image is not the highest resolution however perhaps you recognise the person’s stance?

“Were you shopping in the Marlowes at around the time of the incident?

"Do you recall seeing a commotion near to the jewellers, or a man leaving the area in a rush?

“Have you seen a bracelet like this for sale on eBay or social media selling sites?

"Perhaps someone you know has been showing off their recent Valentine’s gift?

“If you have any information that could be useful to us, even if you think it’s insignificant, please get in touch.”

If you have any information about the incident email DC Ball at gemma.ball@herts.pnn.police.uk, or call Hertfordshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference 41/13239/20.

Alternatively, information can be reported online.