Body found in search for missing Hemel woman near Berkhamsted

A body has been found in the search for Luz Margory Isaza Villegas, who went missing from Hemel Hempstead on Saturday.

At around 9am today (Thursday, January 17) police search teams discovered a body on Northchurch Common, near Berkhamsted.

We are currently investigating and at this point the identity of the person is unknown.

Formal identification processes will have to be undertaken however we have informed the family of missing Hemel Hempstead woman Luz Margory Isaza Villegas.

They are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

> Rodrigo Alberto Giraldo Tascon, aged 55, of Ritcroft Street, Hemel Hempstead, has been charged with murder and preventing a proper burial after Luz went missing from her home on Saturday, January 12.

Luz Margory Isaza Villegas has been missing since Saturday

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Hatfield Remand Court today.