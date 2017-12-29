Court Reports: Results from magistrates' courts in Dacorum

The following are a summary of cases that have been dealt with by magistrates at courts within the West & Central Herts bench.

Andrew Sadler, 47, The Heights, Hemel Hempstead. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Hatfield Magistrates’ Court by failing to attend unpaid work on September 20 and October 4. Ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. To pay costs of £85.

Kyle Garrett, 27, Laburnum Close, Cheshunt. On October 12, in Hemel Hempstead, interfered with a motor vehicle with the intention that an offence of theft would be committed. To pay costs of £45 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Benjamin Adams, 32, Bathurst Road, Hemel Hempstead. On May 25, on the M25 motorway, drove a motor vehicle while using a handheld mobile telephone. Fined £220, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Christopher Aetheris, 30, High Street Green, Hemel Hempstead. On May 20, on London Road in Hemel Hempstead, drove a motor vehicle while using a handheld mobile telephone. Fined £92, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mark Aubrey, 56, Roseheath, Hemel Hempstead. On May 23, on Washington Avenue, Hemel Hempstead, drove a motor vehicle when there was no insurance in force covering that use of the vehicle. Fined £660, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66, to pay costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

John Phillips, 32, The Queens Square, Hemel Hempstead. On May 27, on St Albans Hills in Hemel Hempstead, drove a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence for that class of vehicle, in that the defendant’s licence had been revoked. Fined £113, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Dylan Street, 21, Cumberlow Place, Hemel Hempstead. On May 27, in Hatfield, drove without reasonable consideration for other people using the road by driving in an intimidating manner. Fined £220, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Mehdi Abbaspour, 30, Midland Road, Hemel Hempstead. On July 3, at the roundabout of Aycliffe Drive and Cambrian Way in Hemel Hempstead, drove without due care and attention after entering the roundabout and colliding with a pedal cyclist who sustained an open fracture to his right ankle and damage to his foot. Fined £150, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Octavian Chirodea, 28, Fletcher Way, Hemel Hempstead. On March 1, in Watford, drove a vehicle that passed through a red light which had been illuminated for 1.5 seconds. Fined £146, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Kevin Smith, 49, Brook Lane, Berkhamsted. On November 19, on High Street, Berkhamsted, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath - 64 microgrammes - exceeded the prescribed limit. Fined £380, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £38, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Adrian Duignan, 46, Christchurch Road, Tring. Between September 10-19, without reasonable excuse, contacted someone he was prohibited from doing so by a restraining order imposed by magistrates. Ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid community work within the next 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.