Court Reports: Latest results from magistrates’ courts in Dacorum

The following are a summary of cases that have been dealt with by magistrates at courts within the West & Central Herts bench.

Daniel Michael Jones, 36, of Riverside Gardens, Berkhamsted. On Wednesday November 8, at Hemel Hempstead, stole alcoholic drinks to the value of £209 belonging to Marks & Spencer. To pay compensation of £209.

Daniel Michael Jones, 36, of Riverside Gardens, Berkhamsted. On Tuesday November 28, at Hemel Hempstead, stole alcoholic drinks to the value of £145 belonging to Marks & Spencer. No separate penalty.

Mark Wakefield, 46, of Cleves Road, Hemel Hempstead. On January 6, at Harpenden, stole numerous items to the value of £154.25 belonging to Sainsbury’s. Committed to prison for one week. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Mark Wakefield, 46, of Cleves Road, Hemel Hempstead. On January 6 at Hemel Hempstead, stole a Vax vacuum to the value of £129 belonging to Tesco. Committed to prison for one week concurrent to first offence.

Thomas Bennett, 30, of KD Tower, Hemel Hempstead. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on March 14, 2017 by failing to attend unpaid work on October 22 and 29. Fined £1,000, to pay costs of £85. Order to continue.

Paul Houghton, 32, of Chaulden House Gardens, Hemel Hempstead. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of an order made on March 3, 2017 by West and Central Hertfordshire Magistrates’ Court by failing to attend unpaid work on October 8 and 15. To pay costs of £85.

Mitchell MacPherson, 72, of Ryder Close, Bovingdon. Between August 31, 2016 and July 17, 2017, at Bovingdon, operated a vehicle as a private hire vehicle in a controlled district without having a current licence. Fined £250, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Jonathan Houghton, 26, of Chaulden House Gardens, Hemel Hempstead. On December 11 at Hemel Hempstead assaulted someone by beating them. Fined £50, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Christina Michelle O’Donoghue, 27, of Great Elms Road, Hemel Hempstead. On September 5, at Stevenage, having been required by or on behalf of the Chief Officer of Police for Hertfordshire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Ford Focus who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66, costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Harris Dadd, 20, of Gadebridge Road, Hemel Hempstead. On July 17, at Hemel Hempstead, drove a motor vehicle, namely a Ford Transit, in Durrants Hill Road when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone. Fined £220, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nino Musto, 53, of Wootton Drive, Hemel Hempstead. On September 19, at Hemel Hempstead, assaulted someone by beating them. Community order made. The defendant must carry out unpaid work for 100 hours within the next 12 months.

This work will be supervised by the responsible officer. To pay compensation of £100, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £620 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Corro Deirdre Erica Alldritt, 30, of Eight Acres, Tring. On October 28 at Tring, stole cash to the value of £45 belonging to someone. Fined £80, to pay compensation of £45.

Corro Deirdre Erica Alldritt, 30, of Eight Acres, Tring. Commission of a further offence whilst subject to a conditional discharge order for a period of 12 months imposed on March 13, 2017 at West and Central Herts Magistrates Court for an offence of theft from shop. Fined £40.