Court Reports: Latest results from magistrates’ courts in Dacorum

The following are a summary of cases that have been dealt with by magistrates at courts within the West & Central Herts bench.

Mark Israel Butler, 24, of Wood Lane End, Hemel Hempstead. On May 24, at Hemel Hempstead, having entered as a trespasser at Service Express, stole cash of a value unknown. Committed to prison for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months. To pay compensation of £100.

Zoey McGregor, 29, of Fennycroft Road, Hemel Hempstead. On November 24 at St Albans, committed fraud in that she dishonestly made a false representation, namely presented fraudulant dry cleaning receipts, to obtain cash from Marks & Spencer for clothing that had not been soiled, intending to make a gain of £29 for herself. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Debbie Patricia Smith, 47, of Stratford Way, Hemel Hempstead. On December 24, at Hemel Hempstead, assaulted someone by beating them. Suspended sentence of imprisonment of six weeks, suspended for 12 months.

Debbie Patricia Smith, 47, of Stratford Way, Hemel Hempstead. Between December 14 and December 29, at Hemel Hempstead, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of someone and which she knew, or ought to have known, amounted to harassment in that she repeatedly called their landline and mobile phone – in addition to attending the home address a vast number of times. Committed to prison for seven days consecutive to first offence. The offence was committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence. Restraining order made not to contact directly or indirectly the victim. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

John Bushby, 66, of Windmill Road, Hemel Hempstead. Between July 21 and August 17, at Stevenage, having been required by or on behalf of the Chief Officer of Police for Hertfordshire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Jeep Cherokee, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £666, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66, costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Aaron Flood, 32, of Little Orchard, Hemel Hempstead. On July 11 at Hemel Hempstead, drove a Volkswagen Polo in St Albans Road when there was not in force a policy of insurance. Fined £660, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66, costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Lewis Roberts, 26, of Springfield Road, Hemel Hempstead. On July 11 at Hemel Hempstead, drove a Vauxhall Astra in Northridge Way, otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class. Fined £220. Driving record endorsed.

Lewis Roberts, 26, of Springfield Road, Hemel Hempstead. On July 11 at Hemel Hempstead, drove a Vauxhall Astra in Northridge Way, when there was not in force in relation to that use such a policy of insurance or such a security in respect of third party risks. Fined £660, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66, costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ross Francis O’Connor, no fixed abode. On Thursday January 4, at Hemel Hempstead, had in his possession a small quantity of cocaine, a controlled drug of class A. Fined £40, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Michelle Higgins, 35, of Bohemia, Hemel Hempstead. On September 22, at Hemel Hempstead, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress. Restraining order made not to contact the victim, fined £54, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £200 to the Crown Prosecution Service.