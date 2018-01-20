Court Reports: Latest results from magistrates’ courts in Dacorum

The following are a summary of cases that have been dealt with by magistrates at courts within the West & Central Herts bench.

John Joseph Nevin, 45, of Cherry Trees Lane, Hemel Hempstead. On April 27 at Hemel Hempstead, stole two wooden sheds and a greenhouse of a value unknown belonging to Mercier Garden Products. Fined £100, to pay compensation of £296.62, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Hugh Alexander Briggs, 49, of Berkhamsted Common, Little Gaddesden. On November 29 at Hemel Hempstead drove a Black Land Rover Defender on Green Lane after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, namely 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeded the prescribed limit.

Fined £4,900, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £170, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months. Disqualification obligatory for the offence. Disqualification to be reduced by 16 weeks if by October 24, 2018, the defendant satisfactorily completes a course approved by the Secretary of State. The cost of the course will not exceed 250. Driving record endorsed.

Taylor Charlton, 19, of Cuttsfield Terrace, Hemel Hempstead. On June 4 at Hemel Hempstead, committed assault thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm. Committed to detention for 16 weeks suspended for two years. Reason: Offence so serious. Reason for custody: So serious owing to high level injury – custody only suitable disposal. The defendant must comply with the following requirements within the supervision period of two years: Curfew Requirement with Electronic Monitoring: Be under a curfew for 16 weeks with electronic monitoring. Start date December 15, 2017. Start time 7pm. End date April 6, 2018. End time 11.59pm. Curfew details: Cuttsfield Terrace, Hemel Hempstead, daily between 7pm and 5am. To pay compensation of £3,000.

Taylor Charlton, 19, of Cuttsfield Terrace, Hemel Hempstead. On June 4, 2017, at Hemel Hempstead, committed assault by beating. To pay compensation of £50.

Taylor Charlton, 19, of Cuttsfield Terrace, Hemel Hempstead. On June 4, 2017, at Hemel Hempstead, committed assault by beating. To pay compensation of £250.

Debbie Patricia Smith, 47, of Stratford Way, Hemel Hempstead. On July 30, to September 15, 2017, at Hertfordshire, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment and which she knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment in that she repeatedly went to the victim’s home address drunk, banging on the door. Community order made. The defendant must comply with the following requirements by December 14, 2018: Alcohol Treatment Requirement: Have treatment for alcohol dependency by or under the direction of supervising officer for six months. Curfew Requirement with Electronic Monitoring: Be under a curfew for 12 weeks with electronic monitoring. Start date December 15, 2017. Start time 7pm. End date March 8, 2018. End time 23:59. Curfew details: Stratford Way, Hemel Hempstead, between the curfew hours of 7pm and 7am daily – curfew to include rear garden. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Offender to comply with any instructions of the responsible officer to attend appointments (with the responsible officer or someone else nominated by them), or to participate in any activity as required by the responsible officer up to a maximum of 20 days. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £515 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Paul Andrew Foreman, 26, of HMP Bedford. On June 18, 2017 at Hemel Hempstead, assaulted a prison officer in the execution of his duty. To pay compensation of £300, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.