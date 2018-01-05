Court Reports: Latest results from magistrates’ courts in Dacorum

The following are a summary of cases that have been dealt with by magistrates at courts within the West & Central Herts bench.

Daniel Michael Jones, 36, of Riverside Gardens, Berkhamsted. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made on June 29. Community order made on June 29 revoked. New community order made to comply with 12-week curfew with electronic monitoring, to end on February 21, 2018, to remain at Riverside Gardens between 8pm and 7am.

Angela Denise English, 55, of Bennetts End Road, Hemel Hempstead. On November 9 stole grocery items and a hot water bottle to the value of £46.30 belonging to Sainsbury’s in Apsley Mill. Fined £40, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Angela Denise English, 55, of Bennetts End Road, Hemel Hempstead. On November 16 at Hemel Hempstead stole items to the value of £108.50 belonging to Tesco. Fined £60. Application made for benefit deductions.

Angela Denise English, 55, of Bennetts End Road, Hemel Hempstead. On November 2 at Hemel Hempstead stole items to the value of £156.98 belonging to Tesco. Fined £40, ordered to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kevin Peter Ramsbottom, 35, of Fallonfield Walk, Hemel Hempstead. On November 8, assault by beating. Fined £333. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £33. To pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kevin Peter Ramsbottom, 35, of Fallonfield Walk, Hemel Hempstead. Commission of a further offence whilst subject to a conditional discharge order. No adjudication - dealt with for original offence.

Kevin Peter Ramsbottom, 35, of Fallonfield Walk, Hemel Hempstead. Original offence in respect of which a conditional discharge was made. On July 15 in Fallowfield Walk, Hemel Hempstead, without lawful excuse destroyed a pane of glass in a front window belonging to Dacorum Borough Council. Fined £333.

Kirsty Martin, 29, of Cecily Close, Berkhamsted. On March 30 failed to stop at a red light at the A41 Link Road junction with London Road, northbound, in Hemel Hempstead. Fined £40. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Jack Fowler, 20, of Simon Dean, Bovingdon. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on October 13 and October 17. Fined £60. To pay costs of £85.

Brandon Hoole, 20, of Fletcher Way, Hemel Hempstead. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend unpaid work on September 9 and 16. Dealt with for original accusation which was that on June 30, 2016 at Hemel Hempstead he took a Yamaha moped. Suspended 12 week prison sentence imposed.

Jamie Reg Glasson, 41, of Long Chaulden, Hemel Hempstead. On May 15 assaulted a man by beating him at Watford Junction Railway Station. Ordered not to attend any regulated football match for six months. Fined £200. Ordered to pay compensation of £50. Ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85 and costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Damien Jones, 49, Baylie Court, Hemel Hempstead. On May 15 at Watford Junction Railway Station assaulted a man by beating him. Ordered not to attend any regulated football match for six months. Fined £200. Ordered pay compensation of £50, a surcharge to fund victim services of £85 and to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Dean Andrew Hobbs, 27, of Elsenham Crescent, Basildon, in Essex. On August 10 had a quantity of cannabis. Fined £75. Ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. No action taken on breach of suspended sentence order.

Charlie Price, 21, of Oakdene Road, Hemel Hempstead. On August 13 outside Club Mode, in Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, had one small wrap of cocaine. Fined £323. Ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Freddie Thame, 27, Great Whites Road, Hemel Hempstead. On November 9 stole electrical products, games and groceries to the value of £640.98 belonging to Sainsbury’s, Apsley Mills. Fined £80. Ordered to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Freddie Thame, 27, Great Whites Road, Hemel Hempstead. On November 9 at Hemel Hempstead assaulted a man by beating. Handed an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay compensation of £200.

Freddie Thame, 27, Great Whites Road, Hemel Hempstead. On November 9 at Hemel Hempstead assaulted a man by beating. 18-month conditional discharge. Ordered to pay compensation of £100.

Freddie Thame, 27, Great Whites Road, Hemel Hempstead. On November 10 at Hemel Hempstead had an article for use in the course of, or in connection with, theft, namely a foil lined bag. Fined £120.

Mohammed Waqar-Shabir, 25, of Jubilee Road, High Wycombe. On January 21, used a Volvo on the M25 without insurance. Fined £240 and ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, and costs of £85. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months, driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Michael Shears, 50, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead. On November 17 at Watford together with another stole meat to the value of £63.13 belonging to the Coop. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Roy Kamel Yacoub, 38, of Dollis Hill Lane, London. On April 18 drove a Renault Scenic on the A41 at a speed recorded as 93mph. The limit was 70mph. Fined £200, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 21 days. Driving record endorsed.

Roy Kamel Yacoub, 38, of Dollis Hill Lane, London. On March 22 drove a Vauxhall on the A41 northbound in Hemel Hempstead when using a hand-held mobile phone. Fined £200 and driving record endorsed with six points.

Andrei Florin Catalin Gaman, 32, of Russell Street, Luton. On April 8 drove a Ford Transit in Maylands Avenue, south of Eaton Road, southbound at a speed exceeding the limit of 30mph. The speed recorded by Gatso was 50mph. Fined £255 and ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 28 days. Driving record endorsed.