Council refuse to say what plans are in place if Rudolf Steiner School closes in Kings Langley

Education news
Education news

Rudolf Steiner School had 334 students on the roll at the last Ofsted inspection – but council bosses have remained tight-lipped on what will happen if the school does close.

Last week the Gazette asked how many spaces were available at neighbouring state schools, how parents can apply for  those schools, and what  information Rudolf  Steiner had requested for parents on this topic.

But Herts County  Council, which oversees local education, declined to answer these questions.

Education portfolio holder Cllr Terry Douris said: “If the school decides to close we will assist in finding alternative school places for those who need one.”