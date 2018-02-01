Council crackdown on Berkhamsted drug dens continues

A second property has been closed down in Berkhamsted within a week because of anti-social behaviour regarding drugs.

The Closure Order by Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on January 25 regarded a home in Loxley Road.

It came after complaints were made to the police and Dacorum Borough Council in connection with cannabis being smoked within the premises, among other complaints.

The council’s anti-social behaviour team issued the tenant with a Community Protection Notice in July in respect of drug use, but this was breached in December.

Complaints were received about the smell of drugs at the property and frequent visitors to the address caused a nuisance and disturbance to neighbours.

The court granted a complete Closure Order to close the property for three months. Anyone in breach of the Closure Order can face imprisonment, a fine or both.

This latest order follows the closure of a flat in Riverside Gardens, in Berkhamsted, only last week for far more serious drug issues.

Councillor Janice Marshall, portfolio holder for environmental, sustainability and regulatory services at Dacorum Borough Council, said: “We have obtained this closure thanks to the partnership work of our Anti-social Behaviour team, legal department and the Berkhamsted Police Safer Neighbourhood team.

“This is the second premises closure in less than a week and it sends out a clear message that nuisance and antisocial behaviour, caused by drug use, will not be tolerated in our community.”

Neighbourhood Sergeant Ryan Hemmings added: “This operation has been a well-coordinated approach between us and our partners and sends out a strong message that anti-social behaviour and drug misuse will not be tolerated in Berkhamsted.

“This type of behaviour can have a hugely detrimental effect on others living in the area and we will continue to work with our partners and do everything in our power to tackle it.

“Anyone with information about drug crime or anti-social behaviour in their neighbourhood is urged to please report the details to us so that we can take action to make your community safer. Your calls can make a real difference.”

Dacorum Borough Council will now be taking further enforcement against the tenant to end their tenancy.