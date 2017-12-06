Cops 'exhaust all lines of enquiries' in Hemel Hempstead arson

A Volvo has been 'substantially damaged' after being set alight in an arson - and police are appealing for information as investigations have hit a dead end.

The car blaze occurred in Bracknell Place, in Grovehill, Hemel Hempstead, at around 7.30pm on Thursday November 9.

PC Karl Diggins, from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “At this moment in time we have exhausted all lines of enquiries.

"I am appealing for anyone with information about the incident to please come forward. Did you witness anything suspicious around the time? Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could greatly assist our enquiries.”

Anyone who could help is asked to contact PC Diggins via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/17/9064.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.