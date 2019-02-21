Controversial temporary car park 'closes' in Berkhamsted

Campaigners are celebrating after a controversial car park was closed ‘until further notice’.

The Moor temporary car park, in Berkhamsted, became unusable after poor weather brought muddy conditions.

And campaigners have long-fought the development over tree felling, and its effect on town traffic.

Maggie Procopi, resident and member of Save Our Moor Berkhamsted, said: “It’s amazing news but what really annoys me is that Dacorum Borough Council (DBC) and our representative councillors ignored all the concerns of the residents about the car park.

“After the recent rain, the car park became a complete bog and most of it was unusable.”

Council bosses granted consent for the temporary car park while a new multi-storey car park is built in Lower Kings Road.

Maggie added: “Work on the multi-storey car park also seems to have stalled for some reason.

“The whole thing is becoming a joke and it’s very sad our council is not looking at more environmentally-sustainable ways of tackling traffic and parking in Berkhamsted.”

A DBC spokesman said: “During the winter period there will be occasions when poor weather will create issues that we will have no control over.

“The council is consulting with contractors to agree the best solution to enable the car park to re-open as soon as possible.

“The temporary car park will be permanently closed when the Lower Kings Road car park is completed.”

Dacorum handed possession of the Lower Kings Road site to the contractor last month.

Utilities works have begun and the site is expected to be handed to the council in November in time for Christmas 2019.