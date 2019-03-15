Concern over missing boy from Berkhamsted

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a 13-year-old boy who has gone missing from Berkhamsted.

Orlando Bustamante, who lives in the town, was last seen in Doctors Commons Road at around 1.45pm yesterday (March 14).

He is described as being white, around 5ft 4in tall with short wavy brown hair.

Orlando was last seen wearing his school uniform including a white shirt, black/grey trousers and a red and black tie with a big black trench style zip up coat with a hood.

He may have since changed his clothes.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Orlando’swelfare.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact police via 101.

If you are with Orlando now or have seen him in the last few moments please call 999.