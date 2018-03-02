Children find out their new secondary schools

Three-quarters of children in Hertfordshire have been offered a place at their preferred secondary or upper schools for 2018-19.

Of the 14,175 children who applied this year, 13,384 - or 94.4 per cent - have a place at a preferred school.

And 11,081 children (78.1 per cent) gained a place at their first ranked school.

Most parents and carers in Herts will be able to find out the place their child has been allocated this afternoon (Thursday, March 1).

Terry Douris, cabinet member for education, libraries and localism, said: “This year 99 per cent of applications were made online, enabling applicant’s immediate access their account information with an email function for direct updates.

“While I appreciate there may be a small number of parents that are disappointed with the school they have been allocated, I would encourage them to visit the school and speak to the head teacher before dismissing the offered place.”

Applicants who have not been offered their first preference school will automatically be placed on the continuing interest list for any Hertfordshire schools named higher on the application form than the school offered.

School places must be accepted by March 15. This is also the last date to ‘opt out’ of continuing interest. The deadline to submit an appeal is 4pm on March 29.