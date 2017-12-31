Celebrities get skates on as Dancing on Ice prepares to move to Bovingdon

Celebrities got their skates on this week as they prepare to head to Bovingdon Airfield to try and impress Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean for the new series of Dancing on Ice.

The popular programme, featuring stars such as Brooke Vincent and Lemar, is returning to screens after a three-year hiatus on Sunday, January 7, at 6pm on ITV.

And the show has a new home, moving into Dacorum at Bovingdon Airfield, where temporary rinks – one for training and one for the live weekend show – have been built.