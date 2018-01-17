Care firm look to double the number of staff in Hemel over the next 12 months

A care home provider says it needs to double its number of new care workers in Hemel this year, as the town’s population continues to get older.

Home Instead Senior Care has 195 offices across the UK, and will be aiming to recruit 10,000 new carers over the next 12 months, including 100 in Hemel.

Director Jeremy Lane said: “Our ageing population has created a huge requirement for care services and the national picture is reflected here in the local area.

“Home Instead are hoping to fill 100 jobs in 2018 in order to keep pace with demand.”

According to government figures, the percentage of people living to the age of 85 in Dacorum more than doubled over the last 20 years, from 1.5 per cent in 1996 to 3.2 per cent in 2016.

It is expected to reach 4.3 per cent – or one in 23 people – by the year 2036.

Nationally there are approximately 90,000 vacancies in the social care sector at any given time.

After launching the ‘You Can Care’ campaign locally, Mr Lane said: “We have many amazing caregivers delivering care to the elderly in our community. Although they are all unique individuals they possess common traits – patience, kindness empathy, attentiveness, dependability and integrity.”

> Call 01442 233599 or visit www.homeinstead.co.uk/hemelhempstead