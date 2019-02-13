The current CE safety certificate symbol, which shows consumers that an item meets legal requirements, belongs to the EU.

To prepare for a no-deal scenario, the UK government has drawn up a new logo, called the UKCA - UK Conformity Assessed.

CE marking after Brexit

This is the marking that will be used, subject to parliamentary approval, for certain goods being placed on the UK market. In many cases, firms will still be able to use the CE marking to demonstrate they are sticking to the legal requirements, but in some cases they will need to apply the new UKCA marking to products being sold in the UK.

The rules for using the new UK conformity marking will be the same as those now used for CE marking.



Do you use the CE marking on your products? Read the full technical notice here for more information.