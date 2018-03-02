Berkhamsted Raiders youth teams to take on fun run in memory of parent

Fifty teenage footballers will forsake their favourite game on Sunday to help raise cash for charity – in memory of a teammate’s mother.

The young players from the Berkhamsted Raiders will take on a five-mile fun run in memory of Ingrid Gardiner.

Ingrid Gardiner pictured six months before she sadly passed away

The keen runner and ladies’ football player died from cancer last October aged just 51. In a gesture of solidarity for her son Louis, a player in the U15 Blues, team boss Paul Firth suggested the squad do the fun run.

“Louis has been in my team since he was seven,” said Paul.

“In that time we all got to know Ingrid quite well as a team parent, a match day delegate, and ladies’ team player. We just wanted to do something as a team that was appropriate.”

Before Paul knew it, the other three U15 squads – the Reds, Blacks and Purples – had pledged to run too, and Paul contacted the league to ask that no matches be scheduled for the day.

The run is part of the Berkhamsted Half-Marathon, and the players will be raising money for the Hospice of St Francis, where Ingrid, who lived in Kitsbury Road, spent the last six weeks of her life at the inpatient unit.

Ingrid’s husband Carl, 54, has been receiving support from the Hospice. He will be taking part in the run along with Louis and the team.

He said: “Ing would have got such a kick from knowing that Louis and the lads are doing this for the Hospice. She ran 5-6 kilometres every day of the 27 years that we were together.”

Donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/raidersu15