Berkhamsted murder: Two 14-year-old boys and 16-year-old girl charged

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with the death of a young man in Berkhamsted on Friday.

The three teens were charged with joint enterprise murder yesterday evening (February 26) following the death of an 18-year-old man in Westfield Road.

Police were called to the scene at 10.17pm, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene later on in the evening.

Those charged are two 14-year-old boys from Watford, and a 16-year-old girl from Hemel Hempstead. The trio had been arrested on Sunday, and have been remanded in custody to appear before Hatfield Remand Court today.

The victim’s family is being supported by specialist officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, who are leading the investigation.