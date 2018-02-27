Berkhamsted murder: Family pay tribute to 'kind-hearted' Jordan Carter

The family of an 18-year-old man who died have paid tribute to their ‘kind-hearted’ son - as a murder probe is launched following his death.

Hertfordshire Police has confirmed that Jordan Carter is the young man who sadly died on Friday evening. Three teenagers have been charged in connection with his death.

Jordan lived with his mother Nicola in Berkhamsted and two younger brothers – 13-year-old Leon and 17-year-old Connor.

Mum Nicola said: “Jordan was a joker and would always have us laughing with the things he said. He had a great sense of humour.

“He loved his music and was a loving, kind hearted and family orientated boy.”

Jordan’s father Ian, who lives in Hemel Hempstead, added: “Jordan had a heart of gold and was very loyal to his family.

“He teased his younger brothers a lot but was also really good to them. He was always good with younger children and I always thought that he would be a wonderful father one day in the future.”

Jordan’s family is being supported by specialist officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit and have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.

Police were called by the ambulance service to Westfield Road in Berkhamsted at 10.17pm on Friday to reports of a a man suffering a serious leg injury. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Three teenagers – two 14-year-old boys from Watford and a 16-year-old girl from Hemel Hempstead - have been charged with joint enterprise murder.

They appeared at Hatfield Remand Court today (Tuesday) and have been remanded in custody. They are due to appear at Luton Crown Court on Thursday (March 1).