Search

Berkhamsted man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after woman injured in Hemel Hempstead crash

An arrest has been made following the early morning collision
An arrest has been made following the early morning collision

A man has been arrested for drug driving and attempted murder after a collision left a women in 'critical condition' at hospital.

Police were called at 12.12am today (Monday, January 15) to reports of a collision in Queensway, Hemel Hempstead.

A grey Volvo had collided with a woman pedestrian before then colliding with a shop.

The woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or events leading up to it, to get in touch.

A 48-year-old man from Berkhamsted, who was driving the vehicle, has been arrested.

Anyone with information should contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 5 of January 15.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.