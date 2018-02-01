Berkhamsted Lions' Club set to close after 40 years

A community group that helps raise money for local schemes and charities is set to close later this year after 40 years.

Berkhamsted Lions’ Club organises events such as the town’s popular annual August Bank Holiday Fete and the Santa Sleigh collections.

But a lack of new people able to help organise the social calendar will spell an end to the club that was first formed in the 1970s.

And the news is still raw for Peter Block, who is the president of the Lions Club.

He told the Gazette: “We can’t seem to find or retain people who are willing to organise things.

“The members we have are all getting older, and some of the younger volunteers we are getting are finding it difficult to balance doing Lions’ work with their family lives.

“We have got a lot of people who can volunteer, but no-one is really able to step up and organise or become a secretary or a treasurer.”

The club had been affiliated to Lions Club International, which boasts 1.4 million members worldwide.

But the difficulty to attract local members, coupled with an ageing current membership, means the Lions’ time will be coming to an end.

Peter added: “Many of us are in our 80s now, and you have to be on the ball to run things like this.

“It would be a shame to see these events go, as they are real highlights of the social calendar. It’s very sad.”

Berkhamsted Town Council wrote to Mr Block expressing its ‘sadness’ at the closure, as well as its ‘appreciation’ for all the events the club has hosted over the years.