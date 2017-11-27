Berkhamsted home burgled as police release CCTV images

Detectives investigating a burglary in Berkhamsted have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to for help with their enquiries.

Between 10am on Tuesday, October 31 and 7.30pm the following day, a house in Charles Street was broken into via a rear door.

Police would like to speak to these two people

An untidy search was carried out but nothing is thought to have been taken.

Police would like to speak with the people pictured, as they may have information which could assist with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them, or has information about the burglary, is asked to contact the Dacorum Local Crime Unit via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D2/17/1104, or use the online form at www.herts.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.