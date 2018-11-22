Berkhamsted church offers candlelit stillness amid High Street hubbub

Enjoy a moment of stillness away from the hubbub of the High Street and see Berkhamsted’s parish church bathed in candlelight.

On Sunday, November 25, St Peter’s Church is holding a Candlelit Stillness event and everybody is invited in to enjoy the beauty of the church by candlelight during Berkhamsted’s big lights switch-on event, the Festival of Light.

Last year the church looked stunning with over 1,000 candles and tealights flickering.

People can light a candle or take a few minutes out from their busy lives to reflect or say a prayer. The church is free to enter, and children and buggies are very welcome.

The church will be open from 3pm to 6.30pm, with a short service sung by members of St Peter’s Choir to add to the atmosphere at 6pm.

Father Simon Vivian said: “As everyone’s thoughts start to turn towards Christmas, at St Peter’s we’re starting to think about how Jesus arrived on earth to bring light to the darkness.

“We’ll be creating a Candlelit Stillness by lighting hundreds of candles inside the church, and would love to see people drop by, wander through the church and light their own candle before they head home to start their own Christmas preparations”.

See goo.gl/NKbzRW