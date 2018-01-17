Bake Off star Candice bows out of Dancing On Ice

Former Ashlyns School teacher Candice

Brown saw her Dancing On Ice hopes end on Sunday night, when she was the first celebrity to leave the show.

Candice, who made her name in the 2016 series of The Great British Bake Off, failed to impress the judges in Week One, when she and partner Matt Evers got the lowest score of all the competitors.

And when they were put up against pop star Lemar and his partner Melody Le Moal, they failed to save their places in the all-important skate-off, as head judge Christopher Dean cast the deciding vote.

Speaking on This Morning the day after the show, she said: “I was upset, I’ve loved every single second of it.

“There’s not been one day since I started this that I’ve thought, ‘I don’t want to do this today’.