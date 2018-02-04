B&M launch new budget friendly wedding range

Weddings can be expensive affairs but high street retailer B&M has released a new selection of wedding accessories to make your big day that bit more affordable with prices starting at just one pound.

The new wedding range includes items to take shoppers from the hen do to the ceremony with novelty selfie wedding props (£1.49) and wooden ‘love’ confetti (£1.49) all included.

The range also includes white rose button (two pack) for £2.49 and even a wedding bouquet for just £1.00.

The discount retailer is also selling ‘Happily Ever After’ wedding flutes for £5.99 so couples can raise a toast to celebrate their nuptials.

The latest bridal accessories comes after its competitor Poundland launched a wedding range last year.