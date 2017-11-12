Apple reveals the most popular emojis

The most popular emojis among US English speakers has been revealed by tech giant Apple.

The list, which was revealed in a privacy document from Apple, shows the top 10 emojis for US English speakers.

The crying with laughter emoji

The ‘crying with laughter emoji’ has been named as the most used.

Yet despite hundreds of new emojis being brought to iPhones and iPads earlier this year after the iOS 11.1 update, Apple has revealed some very classic emojis remain the most popular - with everything from love hearts to skulls making the cut.

In second place was the red love heart emoji and in third place, the crying emoji.

The emoji with love heart eyes and the emoji that blows a red love heart kiss were also in the most used list, followed by the rolling eyes and skull emojis.