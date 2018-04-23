Appeal to find missing teenager with links to Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a teenager who has gone missing.

Sixteen-year-old Stephanie Sansom, who also uses the surname Loveridge, was last seen at around 2.55pm at Hitchin Cemetery in St John’s Road on Saturday (April 21).

She is described as being white, around 5ft 5in tall, of slim build with dark brown very long straight hair.

She was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms and a grey top. Stephanie is currently living in Norfolk but has links to Hitchin, St Albans, Hemel Hempstead

and Markyate.

It is believed that she is in the Hertfordshire area. Anyone who sees Stephanie is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101.