Appeal to find missing man from Apsley

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a person who has gone missing from Apsley.

Mohamed Belacem, aged 16, was last seen near to London Road just after 1pm on Thursday, December 7.

He is described as tanned, around 5ft 8in tall and of medium build.

He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a black puffer jacket, a black baseball cap, black Nike trainers and a blue rucksack with a Nike tick on it.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Mohamed’s welfare. He has limited use of the English language.

Anyone who has seen Mohamed or who knows where he is should call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 845 of December 9.