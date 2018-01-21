5 apps that will help you save money

January is traditionally a month for money-saving resolutions, with many people forced to tighten the purse strings after going gung-ho with the plastic over Christmas and New Year.

Indeed, according to new figures from National Debtline, almost eight million people are predicted to finish January behind with their finances, thanks to the festive spending frenzy.

To help you get your finances in order, we highlight some great apps for saving money on supermarket shopping, household bills and other everyday savings.

This Is Money

This Is Money has its own super-fast app available on both Windows and Apple devices to help you stay ahead when it comes to your finances.

This free app brings you all the latest money news, advice and tips from the financial website. You can’t afford to miss it.

MySupermarket

A new type of supermarket which allows you to compare prices and shop online from the main UK retailers – including Tesco, Morrisons, Boots and Superdrug – all in the one place.

Squirrel

Squirrel makes it super easy and fun to save for your goals and create – then keep to – your very own personalised budget.

After joining, simply add your monthly expenses and saving goals, then customise them with your own photos and names.

This could be money for a holiday, your monthly gym subscription, a deposit for a new house or whatever floats your boat. The app then keeps your savings safe and pays out your spending and bill money as you need it.

VoucherCodes

Your go-to app for the UK’s best voucher codes, discounts, deals and savings for thousands of leading brands you love.

Pricespy

The PriceSpy App helps you find the best price every time you shop no matter where you are. Using the app, you can log in and create lists of products you want to compare or make a wish list. You also have the ability to create alerts for the price and availability of products.