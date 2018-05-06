Console Corner: God of War review

Oh my God...it’s the game of the year.

There aren’t many occasions when playing or reviewing a video game when you feel the developer has found perfection... but this is one of them.

The only bad thing about GoW is that it ends. Enjoy every minute while you play because this is truly one of the greatest games of all time. Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

If this review was written by someone from The Only Way Is Essex it would probably read something like OMGOW... Oh My God Of War.

And while that would go a long way to succinctly describing just how absolutely unbelievably bloody brilliant God Of War is... I have to put a little more meat on the bones.

What I can’t possibly do here is use all the adjectives and superlatives GoW deserves as what will surely be the Game of the Year for 2018.

For those that don’t already know or are new to the GoW franchise, it is an action-adventure mythological third-person game by Santa Monica Studio exclusive to Sony.

But all you really need to know are three things.

1) If you like video games, you will love GoW.

2) If you have a PS4, you MUST buy GoW.

3) If you don’t have a PS4 you need to buy a PS4 so that you can buy GoW.

It is the eighth instalment in the God of War series and this time it is based loosely on Norse mythology rather than Greek mythology.

Title character Kratos - the former Greek God of War - returns with his young son Atreus and the storyline comes in after the death of Kratos’ second wife and Atreus’ mother.

They journey together to fulfil her promise and spread her ashes at the highest peak of the nine realms.

Kratos keeps his troubled past a secret from Atreus, who is also unaware of his true nature of being a god. Along their journey, they encounter monsters and gods of the Norse world.

And this is where you come in.

It really is difficult for me to add anything significant to the universal acclaim that has greeted GoW’s release. So I will just highlight what I feel are the key points.

You get outstanding value for money in what is one of the most well-rounded, well-written and perfectly executed games I’ve played. It took me around 40 hours to complete.

I cannot find anything remotely negative to say about GoW, it really is that good. From it’s sublime presentation, graphics and gameplay to the enthralling father-son relationship between Kratos and Atreus.

Combat is slick, fluid and progressive while Kratos’ abilities make him an absolute riot to control in battle.

Fictional Midgard has style and plenty of substance as it is jam-packed with enjoyable side quests.

