Berkhamsted restaurant features in The Hertfordshire Cook Book

The book will be released on April 10

Three businesses in Dacorum feature in The Hertfordshire Cook Book, the latest addition to the Get Stuck In series of regional cook books.

The Hertfordshire Cook Book is available from April 10

It showcases over 40 recipes from some of the county’s favourite restaurants, pubs and suppliers including, Per Tutti in Berkhamsted, Tring Brewery and Chiltern Oils in Tring.

Celebrating everything the county has to offer, The Hertfordshire Cook Book takes the reader on a journey across the county’s food and drink scene from distilleries to farm shops, discovering the independent enterprises that make this area far more than the commuter belt it can be dismissed as.

The cook book is filled with the region’s favourite independent restaurants, cafés, pubs, shops and suppliers from cover to cover.

Tring Brewery was established in 1992, the brewery produce an ensemble cast of traditional styles, complimented by progressive, innovative brews from Tring’s new small-batch kit.

Sold all over Hertfordshire and beyond, you will find Chiltern Cold Pressed in the farm's own shop, and also at Wayside Farm in King's Langley, Sunnyside Rural Trust in Hemel and Carpenters in St Albans. They have won many Great Taste Gold awards.

Per Tutti, a family-run Italian restaurant in Berkhamstead and St Albans, offers classic Italian dishes such as pasta, pizza, grilled fish, steaks and chicken. The most popular dish on the menu is the linguine di mare, made with tiger prawns, clams, squid and mussels in a white wine sauce and people come from all over Hertfordshire to order this dish.

Olga Sipcenoka, manager of Per Tutti Restaurant, said: ‘Hertfordshire is a wonderful county with an amazing community spirit.

"We are lucky to have so many locals supporting us & our relationship with customers goes beyond just serving great food- they become part of our family!

"Being featured in this book means recognition for hard work and passion and our simple yet delicious dishes. We are very proud to bring the taste of Italy to to such a great place.

"Sharing the recipes of our bestselling dishes means bringing families and friends together at the kitchen table enjoying cooking ‘Per Tutti’ style.

"It’s not just a cookbook, it’s a collection of stories about the people who devoted their time, love & passion in creating those recipes.

"We are very lucky to be able to share them with our ever supporting community and beyond."

The likes of The Fleetville Larder, Chiltern Oils, The Cobbled Kitchen and The Secret Truffletier are just a few of the unique and wonderful businesses that The Hertfordshire Cook Book opens the doors to, and they are not to be missed.

The Hertfordshire Cook Book can be purchased from all of the contributors included in the book or from Waterstones, WH Smiths, and Amazon.