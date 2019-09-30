A new chapter in Tring, as town gets a bookshop again

A good bookshop should be the spine of any town - and now Tring has one once again.

Our Bookshop is an independent store in the High Street, owned and run by Ben Moorhouse who is behind Tring’s annual sell-out comedy festival The Tringe and the upcoming Tring Book Festival.

It is the first bookshop in town for seven years, and is also designed to be a hub for literary, comedy and other events.

Mr Moorhouse said: “I am absolutely delighted to be opening the doors of Our Bookshop this week.

“The response we’ve had from the community has been fantastic and, as the name suggests, Our Bookshop, will be a bookshop that keeps the local community at its heart. We look forward to showing you around, and recommending a book or two, soon.”

The opening comes ahead of the first Tring Book Festival, running from November 8-17 and featuring household names such as Carol Ann Duffy, Lisa Jewell, Chris Packham and Jenni Murray.

The packed schedule includes a host of debates, interviews and workshops, and, with tickets already selling out for some events.

Find out more at https://www.tringbookfestival.co.uk/