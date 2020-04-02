Woman praises Hemel Helpers - Covid-19 Pandemic support group

The group was set up to provide goods and run errands during the coronavirus pandemic

A woman has praised a Facebook group in Hemel Hempstead who are helping the elderly and vulnerable during the coronavirus crisis.

Lauren Sumner, from Hemel Hempstead, set up Hemel Helpers - Covid-19 Pandemic on Facebook with Toni Smith and Holly Woollard to help provide goods and run errands for those stuck at home.

On Monday, one of the admin staff drove to Leighton Buzzard to collect a donation of bread from Morrisons, they then bagged it up and delivered it to the elderly.

A reader contacted the Gazette to praise the group, she said: "They are trying to help our community and the people who can’t get out and the elderly.

"They are trying to do a good deed but would need local business to donate to our elderly and vulnerable people."

Katharine Smith, community champion for Morrisons Leighton Buzzard, said: "I have been giving food to Hemel group I had loads of food (mainly bread) and the LB group were at full capacity so couldn’t take any more donations that day so Holly from the LB Covid-19 group suggested I send some food to Hemel Helpers.

"Happy to support anyone during this difficult time."

