West Herts Hospitals to benefit from major cash boost

Hospital chief say they are “delighted” after being named as one of six trusts to benefit from a £2.7billion investment that was announced on Saturday.

West Herts Hospitals Trust, which operates Hemel, Watford and St Albans hospitals, will benefit alongside other trusts in east London, Surrey, Leeds, Leicester, and Essex.

Christine Allen, chief executive of the trust, said: “We are delighted that the need for significant funding has been met with an investment pledge for our buildings and facilities. Our staff have been working incredibly hard over recent years to raise our standards of care, but over this time our estate has continued to decline.

“Whilst there have been pockets of investment, our current estate takes time and money to keep safe. Our improvement programme has done much for patient care and staff morale but it can feel like an uphill struggle when we are challenged by the many issues that come from having ageing buildings and facilities.

“There have been numerous plans over years to transform our estate but these have never been awarded the funding to proceed. Our patients and staff can now look forward to receiving and providing care in modern surroundings.

“We are working closely with regulators and our colleagues in the CCG and will share our proposals as soon as possible.”

More follows.