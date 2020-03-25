UPDATE: Total of 262 people diagnosed with coronavirus in Hertfordshire

There have been 56 new cases in Hertfordshire today

As of today (Saturday) Hertfordshire has had a total of 262 diagnosed cases of the deadly virus.

Coronavirus

The figures released from Public Health England show 56 new cases today, but the true number of cases is thought to be far higher with many people not being tested.

Neighbouring Buckinghamshire has 115 cases and Luton has 53 cases

There are 48 confirmed cases in Central Bedfordshire and Bedford has 25 diagnosed patients.

London still has had the fastest growing number of cases across the UK, with the highest numbers found in the boroughs of Lambeth (318), Southwark (319) and Brent (295).

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases stands at 17,089. The number of deaths has been recorded as 1,019, rising by 260 - according to Public Health England.

The new figures were recorded between 5pm on Thursday and 5pm Friday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and health secretary Matt Hancock have both tested positive for coronavirus.

The West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust confirmed that four patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and had underlying health conditions, have died at Watford General Hospital.

A man in his early 80s died on March 9, on Saturday, March 21, a woman in her 70s passed away and two patients passed away the next day, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s.

On Monday, the government announced tougher social distancing measures, with all outdoor activities prohibited except for food shopping, one daily exercise, treatment of a condition and any essential travel for work.

On Thursday, Priti Patel said people who continue to flout coronavirus lockdown rules will be breaking the law and can be arrested.

Downing Street have said they would leave police to use their discretion when using new powers to enforce social distancing measures.

Yesterday (Friday) the Metropolitan Police asked retired officers to consider returning to the beat amid the coronavirus outbreak.