UPDATE: Total of 206 people diagnosed with coronavirus in Hertfordshire

There have been 36 new cases in Hertfordshire today

As of today (Friday) Hertfordshire has had a total of 206 diagnosed cases of the deadly virus.

Members of the public are urged to remain indoors as much as possible to halt the spread of coronavirus

The figures released from Public Health England show 36 new cases today, but the true number of cases is thought to be far higher with many people not being tested.

Neighbouring Buckinghamshire has 106 cases and Luton has 47 patients.

There are 42 confirmed cases in Central Bedfordshire and Bedford has 20 diagnosed patients.

London still has had the fastest growing number of cases across the UK, with the highest numbers found in the boroughs of Lambeth (276), Southwark (290) and Brent (265).

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases stands at 14,543. The number of deaths has been recorded as 759, rising by 181 - according to Public Health England.

The new figures were recorded between 5pm on Wednesday and 5pm Thursday.

Due to this time frame used to measure cases by NHS England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and health secretary Matt Hancock will not have been included.

The West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust confirmed that four patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and had underlying health conditions, have died at Watford General Hospital.

A man in his early 80s died on March 9, on Saturday, March 21, a woman in her 70s passed away and two patients passed away the next day, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s.

On Monday, the government announced tougher social distancing measures, with all outdoor activities prohibited except for food shopping, one daily exercise, treatment of a condition and any essential travel for work.

Yesterday, (Thursday) Priti Patel said people who continue to flout coronavirus lockdown rules will be breaking the law and can be arrested.

Downing Street have said they would leave police to use their discretion when using new powers to enforce social distancing measures.

A show of appreciation to pay tribute to NHS workers took place last night (Thursday) across the UK.