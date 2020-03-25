UPDATE: Total of 170 people diagnosed with coronavirus in Hertfordshire

There have been 23 new cases in Hertfordshire today

As of today (Thursday) Hertfordshire has had a total of 170 diagnosed cases of the deadly virus, with 23 new cases.

Members of the public are urged to remain indoors as much as possible to halt the spread of coronavirus

Neighbouring Buckinghamshire has 66 cases and Luton has 30 patients.

The county's numbers are higher than Central Bedfordshire, which has 28 cases and Bedford, which has 10 diagnosed patients.

London still has had the fastest growing number of cases across the UK, with the highest numbers found in the boroughs of Lambeth (248), Southwark (253) and Brent (228).

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases stands at 11,658 - 2,129 new cases today. The number of deaths has been recorded as 578.

On Monday, the government announced tougher social distancing measures, with all outdoor activities prohibited except for food shopping, one daily exercise, treatment of a condition and any essential travel for work.

Yesterday (Wednesday), the Department for Transport announced that vehicle owners in Britain will be granted a six-month exemption from MoT testing.

Today, the Home Secretary Priti Patel has said people who continue to flout coronavirus lockdown rules will be breaking the law and can be arrested.

A show of appreciation to pay tribute to NHS workers took place at 8pm tonight (Thursday) across the UK.