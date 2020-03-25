UPDATE: Total of 147 people diagnosed with coronavirus in Hertfordshire

The spread of coronavirus continues in Hertfordshire and confirmed cases continue to rise in neighbouring authorities

As of today (Wednesday) Hertfordshire has had a total of 147 diagnosed cases of the deadly virus, with eight new cases today.

Members of the public are urged to remain indoors as much as possible to halt the spread of coronavirus

Neighbouring Buckinghamshire has 59 cases and Luton has 29 patients.

The county's numbers are higher than Central Bedfordshire, whicih has 24 cases and Bedford has seven diagnosed patients.

London has had the fastest growing number of cases across the UK, with the highest numbers found in the boroughs of Lambeth (212), Southwark (209) and Brent (192).

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases stands at 9,529 with 422 deaths.

Government orders to practice social distancing by keeping two metres apart in public were widely ignored over the weekend, with crowds gathering in many London parks and markets, as well as the underground.

On Monday, the government announced tougher social distancing measures, with all outdoor activities prohibited except for food shopping, one daily exercise, treatment of a condition and any essential travel for work.