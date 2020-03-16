Tring man calls for community to unite against coronavirus

Helping people who are self-isolating

A man from Tring will be delivering cards with his details on so people who are self-isolating, or the elderly, can get in touch if they need any help.

The cards that Richard will be posting

Patrick Lemaigre, of Dunston Hill, is printing out the cards (pictured) with his details on and posting them through doors, offering to help anyone who is self-isolating.

He is offering to help with picking up shopping, posting mail, urgent supplies or a friendly phone call.

He said: "I will be printing these out today and posting them through people's doors and handing them out.

"I would like this card to go in the paper so people can cut it out and then add their details to it and post it as well.

"It would be great if the community can pull together and help each other out.

"If we do have to go on lockdown and people are having to self isolate, how will they get their essentials, this way we can all help.

"I would love everyone to get involved and help each other out, it is something easy that everyone can do.

"My neighbour is also getting involved, we will be printing them out and then putting our details on them, so if anyone needs help or a bit of shopping we can help them out."

There are currently 1,391 confirmed cases in the UK, 32 in Hertfordshire, and there have been 35 deaths in the UK.

A coronavirus is a type of virus, it can cause more severe symptoms in people with weakened immune systems, older people, and those with long term conditions like diabetes, cancer and chronic lung disease.

The symptoms of this new coronavirus (Covid-19) include cough, fever, shortness of breath, or flu-like symptoms. The current evidence is that most cases appear to be mild.

Hertfordshire County Council is calling on all residents to unite against coronavirus through the launch of their new public advice campaign and the the message is simple; wash your hands regularly for at least twenty seconds with warm soapy water.