Total of 139 people diagnosed with coronavirus in Hertfordshire

The spread of coronavirus continues in Hertfordshire and confirmed cases continue to increase in neighbouring authorities

As of yesterday (Tuesday) Hertfordshire has had a total of 139 diagnosed cases of the deadly virus

Members of the public are urged to remain indoors as much as possible to halt the spread of coronavirus

Neighbouring Buckinghamshire has 50 cases and Luton has 19 patients.

The county's numbers are higher than Central Bedfordshire, whicih has 22 cases and Bedford has seven diagnosed patients.

London has had the fastest growing number of cases across the UK, with the highest numbers found in the boroughs of Lambeth (188), Southwark (181) and Brent (170).

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases stands at 8,077 with 422 deaths.

Government orders to practice social distancing by keeping two metres apart in public were widely ignored over the weekend, with crowds gathering in many London parks and markets, as well as the underground.

On Monday, the government announced tougher social distancing measures, with all outdoor activities prohibited except for food shopping, one daily exercise, treatment of a condition and any essential travel for work.