Three hundred per cent rise in sign ups for Hertfordshire's library online loaning service

Tighter government restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak has seen the service dramatically increase in popularity

The number of people using Hertfordshire County Council's library online loaning service, BorrowBox, has increased by 332 per cent in one week during March.

Hemel Hempstead Central Library is in The Forum. (C) Google Maps

The recent tighter government restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak has seen the council's online library services dramatically increase in popularity.

As well as new joiners, loans from BorrowBox were also up by 43 per cent, while reservations were up almost 50 per cent.

Cabinet Member for Education, Libraries and Localism, Terry Douris, said: “This huge uptake of our fantastic online library services shows just how much of an important and valued resource they are to local people.

“The hard work of our library staff means that a vast range of eBooks and audiobooks are available online via BorrowBox meaning everyone can find something to keep themselves entertained while staying safe at home.”

A new virtual reading group has also been set up on Facebook called Readers Connected and already has over 100 members.

The group offers members the chance to connect with likeminded people and discuss the latest book as well as access advice about Hertfordshire’s online library.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper when you do your weekly shop.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price.

So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.