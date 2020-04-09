The move is being taken to ensure those fighting against the coronavirus outbreak can continue to work

More than half of Hertfordshire County Council's primary schools will stay open over the Easter break to ensure that key workers on the front line can continue their work.

Sixty per cent of Hertfordshire primary schools to stay open during Easter break

The move is being taken to ensure that key workers on the frontline, fighting against the coronavirus outbreak, can continue their work.

There has been a great response from Hertfordshire’s schools to the call from government to remain open, including 243 primary schools to support children of key workers and vulnerable children.

A third of the county’s special schools and 10 secondary schools will also remain open.

Terry Douris, Cabinet Member for Education, Libraries and Localism, said: “By keeping more than 260 schools open key workers like NHS staff and carers can continue to help save and protect lives.

"I would like to thank everyone for their dedication in making this vital part in the coronavirus fight possible.

“This is another amazing example of our colleagues pulling together to help the fight against coronavirus.

"Thanks to this hard work all children that requested a place during the Easter break have been able to get one."

The county council has also ensured many of its other services have been adapted, where possible, to continue delivering a great service for its residents.

Hertfordshire Libraries saw a 332 per cent increase in new sign ups via BorrowBox which allows members to access a wide range of eBooks and Audiobooks online.

Hertfordshire Archives is appealing for residents to help make history by contributing their stories, photos and documents to Herts Memories, for more information visit: www.hertsmemories.org.uk/content/category/about-us.

Significant numbers of county council staff are also being redeployed to priority areas where services need extra support during this time.

