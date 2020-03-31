Schools in west Hertfordshire donate vital protective equipment to help fight coronavirus

The schools donated the supplies to local hospitals and GPs

Schools in the west of Hertfordshire have rallied around to provide local hospitals and GPs with protective supplies to help fight coronavirus.

Photo of supplies loaded into Rickmansworth School minibus

In a collaborative effort, headteachers from at least ten schools have donated essential supplies of protective items such as goggles, gloves, hand sanitisers and antiseptic wipes to help medics fight the virus.

Cabinet Member for Education, Libraries and Localism, Cllr Terry Douris said: “The response across every part of Hertfordshire has been tremendous and continues day after day.

“Hertfordshire County Council is working hand in hand with our NHS and healthcare colleagues and I am delighted our schools were able to make these generous and timely donations. Huge thanks to all involved.”

Headteacher of Rickmansworth School, Matt Fletcher, was delighted to be able to respond and takes pride that so many Hertfordshire schools have galvanised support to fight coronavirus and support the NHS and front-line staff.