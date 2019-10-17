Remember your lost loved ones with Rennie Grove Hospice Care this Christmas

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is running its annual Light Up A Life services again this winter, giving people the chance to come together with friends and family to remember someone special.

The outdoor services will take place during November and December, and are open to everyone, not just those touched by hospice care.

Rennie Grove gives people with life-limiting illnesses the choice to stay at home, and supports both them and their families.

Lisa Makey, head of family support at Rennie Grove said: “At each of our services you can sponsor a light to shine in memory of your loved one.

"Everyone who sponsors a light will receive a beautiful card that includes a silver 'In loving memory' star that you can hang on your own Christmas tree. Everyone making a Light Up A Life general donation will receive a card too.

“We have seven services in a range of locations across Herts and Bucks. Each event is slightly different but most include traditional carols and readings and are a good way to join others to reflect and remember and to light a candle to those whose memory you treasure.”

Services take place on the following dates:

Hemel Hempstead, Sunday, November 17, 4pm, St Mary’s Church, Old Town;

St Albans, Sunday, December 8, 4pm, Mayor’s Carol Service, Clock Tower.