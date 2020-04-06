Positions available at Turning Point in Hertfordshire to help the most vulnerable during coronavirus outbreak

Providing opportunities for people who may be temporarily out of work

Social care worker positions are among the many paid roles being offered by social care organisation Turning Point in areas across Hertfordshire.

The organisation supports the most vulnerable in society and providing opportunities to the hundreds of thousands of people who may be temporaily out of work as a result of coronavirus.

All new recruits will receive full training and on-going learning support to ensure they can offer the highest quality care.

Julie Bass, CEO at Turning Point, said: “There are many ways to turn a difficult situation into a positive one.

"Many people have lost their jobs or are facing the prospect of unpaid time off due to Coronavirus.

“In these uncertain times people have responded with courage and commitment; Turning Point also needs your talents to support some of the most vulnerable people in society.”

“For those seeking a job in which they can have a visible and immediate impact, look no further. If someone was working in a café that’s had to temporarily shut its doors or in a nursery that’s been forced to close, then this could be the perfect opportunity.

“What we need are enthusiastic and motivated individuals who are committed to supporting others in fulfilling their potential.”

Turning Point are targeting people who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly those with transferable skills from retail, hospitality and travel industries.

The opportunities on offer include permanent, temporary and bank roles across Turning Point’s services.

Turning Point run all of their services based on the values of social enterprise; every penny made is invested back into their services and their people.