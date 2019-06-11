Planning Hertfordshire’s mental health and learning disability services for the next five years

A five-year plan has been drawn up for mental health and learning disability services in Herts.

The county council is to work with Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (HPFT), and the clinicial commissioning groups for East and North Hertfordshire, Herts Valleys, and Cambridge & Peterborough.

Cllr Richard Roberts, cabinet member for adult care and health at County Hall, said: “HPFT, Hertfordshire’s mental health trust has been rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission, and that is the best place to be, to deliver our ambition for high quality and timely services for our residents.”