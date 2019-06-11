Planning Hertfordshire’s mental health and learning disability services for the next five years

News

A five-year plan has been drawn up for mental health and learning disability services in Herts.

The county council  is to work with Hertfordshire Partnership  University NHS Foundation Trust (HPFT), and the clinicial commissioning  groups for East and North Hertfordshire, Herts  Valleys, and Cambridge & Peterborough.

Cllr Richard Roberts, cabinet member for adult care and health at County Hall, said: “HPFT,  Hertfordshire’s mental health trust has been  rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission, and that is the best place  to be, to deliver our  ambition for high quality  and timely services for  our residents.”